Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $185.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRL. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.33.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.48. The stock had a trading volume of 458,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,007. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.17. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $1,221,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,931.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,849. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

