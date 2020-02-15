Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective boosted by Cfra from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.33.
NYSE CRL opened at $176.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.17. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,633.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,849. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after purchasing an additional 353,231 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,215,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,599,000 after acquiring an additional 157,716 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2,050.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after acquiring an additional 155,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1,215.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,964,000 after acquiring an additional 144,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
