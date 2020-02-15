Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective boosted by Cfra from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.33.

NYSE CRL opened at $176.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.17. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,633.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,849. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after purchasing an additional 353,231 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,215,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,599,000 after acquiring an additional 157,716 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2,050.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after acquiring an additional 155,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1,215.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,964,000 after acquiring an additional 144,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

