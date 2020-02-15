Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.91-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.Chefs’ Warehouse also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.91-1.00 EPS.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CHEF. BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CL King began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.06.
Shares of CHEF stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $37.10. 301,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,644. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06.
About Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
