Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.91-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.Chefs’ Warehouse also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.91-1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHEF. BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CL King began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $37.10. 301,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,644. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.42%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

