Chesapeake Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chesapeake Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.6% of Chesapeake Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

