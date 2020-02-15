Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $19.40 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSSE. National Securities began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.05). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 44.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.