China New Energy (LON:CNEL) Shares Down 2%

China New Energy Limited (LON:CNEL) shares traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), 212,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 407,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.43. The company has a market cap of $14.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82.

China New Energy Company Profile (LON:CNEL)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

