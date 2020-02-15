Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHR. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.13.

CHR stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.82. 472,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,036. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$7.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.85.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$351.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Chorus Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 75.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total transaction of C$98,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$506,157.08.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

