Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Chubb were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Chubb by 249.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.77. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $131.63 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

