CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.64. CIBT Education Group shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 73,460 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.45 target price on CIBT Education Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 million and a P/E ratio of 37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.24 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

