Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 231 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Assurant were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,702,000 after acquiring an additional 111,409 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Assurant by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Assurant by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Assurant news, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,589,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $142.52 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $142.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

