Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,140,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,216 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $102,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 244,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 75,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 520,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $4,062,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,693,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,637,720. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.