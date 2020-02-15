Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Nomura

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price lifted by Nomura from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.97. 26,733,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,355,203. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

