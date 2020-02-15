Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.36

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.36 and traded as high as $24.08. Citi Trends shares last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 93,964 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $282.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $43,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 1,637.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

