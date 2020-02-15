Citigroup Boosts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $52.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated a buy rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.08.

OMF stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.83 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

