Citigroup Increases J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target to $110.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JCOM. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on shares of J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average is $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,273,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,040,000 after purchasing an additional 355,483 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 179,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after buying an additional 127,203 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in J2 Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,470,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares in the last quarter.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

