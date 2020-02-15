Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,509,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 855,159 shares.The stock last traded at $2.70 and had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.75 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $73,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,913.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,113,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 868.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 164,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

