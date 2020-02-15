Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

CLSD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.05. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 205,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 370,690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

