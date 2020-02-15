CLS Investments LLC Boosts Position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) by 861,641.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,479 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC owned approximately 17.03% of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000.

JHMF opened at $42.52 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

