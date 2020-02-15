CLS Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,612 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC owned 0.56% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $19,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 217,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,231,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,421,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,880,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,694,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY opened at $30.14 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1196 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.