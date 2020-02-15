CLS Investments LLC Has $31.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

CLS Investments LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of CLS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. CLS Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $31,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,308,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 342.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $85.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $85.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

