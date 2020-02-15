CLS Investments LLC Has $44.29 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of CLS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CLS Investments LLC owned approximately 10.22% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $44,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 77,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 130,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of EDIV opened at $30.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

