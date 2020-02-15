CLS Investments LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC owned 0.72% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $43.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $48.03.

