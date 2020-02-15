CLS Investments LLC Purchases 87,069 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,069 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC owned 37.18% of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMH opened at $38.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.