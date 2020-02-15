CLS Investments LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN)

CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC owned approximately 21.13% of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,000.

ZCAN opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79. SPDR Solactive Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Solactive Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Solactive Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.