CLS Investments LLC Sells 802 Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

CLS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC owned 7.87% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,387,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF alerts:

SHE opened at $80.14 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.