CLS (LON:CLI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on CLS from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 279.50 ($3.68) on Tuesday. CLS has a twelve month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 284.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.68.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total value of £349,020 ($459,116.02).

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

