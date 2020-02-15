CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.04

CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and traded as high as $7.51. CM Finance shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 29,531 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $102.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CM Finance stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of CM Finance worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

