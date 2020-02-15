CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.17.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME traded up $4.82 on Friday, reaching $213.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,735. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.17. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $905,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CME Group by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 363.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.