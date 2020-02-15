CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $218.00 Price Target at Cfra

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective boosted by Cfra from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Shares of CME stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.13. 1,054,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,480. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.17. CME Group has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

