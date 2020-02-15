CoinFi (COFI) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $359,387.00 and $33,270.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinFi has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Gate.io, IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.98 or 0.03134208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00249656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00150476 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,092,822 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

CoinFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, FCoin, Cobinhood, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

