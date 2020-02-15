Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Trimmed by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.33. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,590 shares of company stock worth $15,999,488 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.