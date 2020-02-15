Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $29.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

COLL stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. 1,069,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,486. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $25.59.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 46.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 58,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

