Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Short Interest Update

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 451,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $16,069,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,773,000 after buying an additional 505,128 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,670,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.13. 1,069,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,486. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

