Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 9,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 762,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 5.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Colony Capital by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CLNY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. 1,214,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,139. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Colony Capital has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.