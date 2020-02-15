Columbus Energy Resources’ (CERP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
CERP stock remained flat at $GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday. 2,385,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.42. Columbus Energy Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.10 ($0.07). The company has a market cap of $19.93 million and a PE ratio of -7.83.
Columbus Energy Resources Company Profile
