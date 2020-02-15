Columbus Energy Resources’ (CERP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CERP stock remained flat at $GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday. 2,385,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.42. Columbus Energy Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.10 ($0.07). The company has a market cap of $19.93 million and a PE ratio of -7.83.

Columbus Energy Resources Company Profile

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

