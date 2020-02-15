Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $181,548.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $51,619.68. Insiders sold 39,821 shares of company stock worth $1,537,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.24. 96,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,777. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

