Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 829,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE FIX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.15. 256,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,367. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $100,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.49 per share, with a total value of $247,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,867,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

