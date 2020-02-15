Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.30 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Pareto Securities set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.37) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.06 ($7.05).

Commerzbank stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €6.61 ($7.69). The stock had a trading volume of 19,094,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 1-year high of €8.26 ($9.60). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.41.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

