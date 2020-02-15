Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Companhia Paranaense de Energia in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ELP stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 413,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,950. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 4,455.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 851,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after buying an additional 512,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 1,615.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 484,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,675,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,383,000 after buying an additional 323,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 2,749.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 192,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

