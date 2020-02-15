Compass Point Downgrades NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Neutral

Compass Point downgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NMI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,151. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. NMI has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $157,571.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,878.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,063 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NMI by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,329,000 after purchasing an additional 259,186 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 365,801 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,438,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 317,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in NMI by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

