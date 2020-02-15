Compass Point Downgrades NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Neutral

Compass Point downgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NMI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.81.
Shares of NMIH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,151. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. NMI has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other NMI news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $157,571.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,878.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,063 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NMI by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,329,000 after purchasing an additional 259,186 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 365,801 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,438,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 317,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in NMI by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
