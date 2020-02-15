Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CPSI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.89.

CPSI traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. 96,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,996. The company has a market cap of $434.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Equities analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

