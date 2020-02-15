Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Concrete Leveling Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:CLEV)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30, 570 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLEV)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

