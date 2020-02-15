Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.00

Condor Gold PLC (LON:CNR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and traded as low as $20.34. Condor Gold shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 11,488 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 million and a P/E ratio of -9.55.

Condor Gold Company Profile (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold and silver in Nicaragua. It owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 10 contiguous and adjacent concessions covering an area of 313 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

