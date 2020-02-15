Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Consolidated-Tomoka Land alerts:

Shares of CTO stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.75 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CTO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.