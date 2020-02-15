Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.42

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.42 and traded as low as $4.07. Container Store Group shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 14,246 shares changing hands.

TCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Container Store Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Get Container Store Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $208.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.66 million. Container Store Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Container Store Group by 6,238.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,995,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,005 shares during the period. Towle & Co. bought a new position in Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Container Store Group by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,210,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 648,222 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Container Store Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 481,637 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Container Store Group by 161.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 113,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.