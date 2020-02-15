Contrarian Value Fund Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CVF)

Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Contrarian Value Fund has a 52 week low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of A$1.22 ($0.87). The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$1.02.

In other news, insider Kevin Chin bought 150,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$154,812.03 ($109,795.77).

