Contrasting Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Key Energy Services has a beta of 4.35, meaning that its share price is 335% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Key Energy Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services -20.26% -2,602.22% -23.27% NexTier Oilfield Solutions -0.96% 2.73% 1.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Key Energy Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services 0 2 1 0 2.33 NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 1 7 0 2.88

Key Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,775.00%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 53.82%. Given Key Energy Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Key Energy Services is more favorable than NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Key Energy Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services $521.70 million 0.01 -$88.80 million ($4.53) -0.04 NexTier Oilfield Solutions $2.14 billion 0.54 $59.33 million $0.92 5.92

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Key Energy Services. Key Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexTier Oilfield Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.3% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats Key Energy Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 29 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 34 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

