Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Update

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 168,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 253,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLRS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of VLRS opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,266,000.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

