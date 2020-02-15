ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CTEC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.21) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 202.64 ($2.67).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

CTEC traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 216 ($2.84). The company had a trading volume of 2,747,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 188.91.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.