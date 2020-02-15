CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Update

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 82,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CooTek (Cayman) stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.02. 8,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,849. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.28%. The company had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that CooTek will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CooTek (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.87.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.